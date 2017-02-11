Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 12th 2017

Clue Solution
Swamp MORASS
Repair MEND
Howl WAIL
Condiment PICKLE
Rational SANE
Compass direction EAST
Unleavened bread ROTI
Type of tree ELM
Charred remains ASH
Ship’s company CREW
Region AREA
Currency unit PESO
Heavenly DIVINE
Canned food TUNA
Aid in crime ABET
Disclose REVEAL
Acted sullenly MOPED
Contest RACE
Lovely SWEET
Fail to hit MISS
Delighted ELATED
Reverie DREAM
Assistant AIDE
On a single occasion ONCE
Unsullied CHASTE
Greek letter ALPHA
Echolocation RADAR
Magic formula SPELL
Severe defeat ROUT
Conflagration FIRE