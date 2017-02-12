Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Leg joints KNEES
Fundamental BASIC
Misery WOE
Hidden, not overt LATENT
Serene CALM
Age EON
Chief city CAPITAL
Spendthrift WASTREL
Spasm TIC
Peak APEX
Determined INTENT
Beverage TEA
Enlist ENROL
Step TREAD
Marine predator KILLERWHALE
Female sheep EWE
Boy SON
Commence START
Involved COMPLICATED
European volcano ETNA
Metal TIN
Vehicle CAR
Friend PAL
Navigate STEER
Revise EDIT
Foot digit TOE
Mesh NET
Pitch TAR