Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Season SPRING
Go by boat SAIL
Street ROAD
Extol PRAISE
Precious metal GOLD
Public school ETON
Skin complaint ACNE
Tavern INN
Common word THE
Scale RATE
Animal fat SUET
Ostrich relatives EMUS
Myth LEGEND
Extremely MEGA
Document DEED
Basic SIMPLE
Great SUPER
Genuine REAL
Colour GREEN
Milky pudding SAGO
Beautiful youth ADONIS
Loaded LADEN
Examine TEST
Heart CORE
Carry on RESUME
Fad TREND
Volume of maps ATLAS
Brooch BADGE
Second-hand USED
Assist HELP