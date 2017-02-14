Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Gem RUBY
Bird’s limb WING
Die away FADE
Bodies of water SEAS
Hits a ball BATS
Leopard PANTHER
Imperial unit TON
Happen again RECUR
Step STAIR
Fop DANDY
Bequeath ENDOW
Vase URN
Widespread GENERAL
Level EVEN
Valley DALE
Curved structure ARCH
Radiate EMIT
Singlet VEST
Coarse file RASP
Haricot, eg BEAN
Tree trunk CABER
Moist WET
Robe GOWN
Was brave enough DARED
End of Lent EASTER
Sedate STAID
Daze STUN
Trauma ORDEAL
Was concerned CARED
Princess Royal ANNE
Man’s name ROGER
Servant girl WENCH
Encourage URGE
Ire RAGE
Departed LEFT
Keg VAT