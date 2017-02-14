Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick February 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Gem
|RUBY
|Bird’s limb
|WING
|Die away
|FADE
|Bodies of water
|SEAS
|Hits a ball
|BATS
|Leopard
|PANTHER
|Imperial unit
|TON
|Happen again
|RECUR
|Step
|STAIR
|Fop
|DANDY
|Bequeath
|ENDOW
|Vase
|URN
|Widespread
|GENERAL
|Level
|EVEN
|Valley
|DALE
|Curved structure
|ARCH
|Radiate
|EMIT
|Singlet
|VEST
|Coarse file
|RASP
|Haricot, eg
|BEAN
|Tree trunk
|CABER
|Moist
|WET
|Robe
|GOWN
|Was brave enough
|DARED
|End of Lent
|EASTER
|Sedate
|STAID
|Daze
|STUN
|Trauma
|ORDEAL
|Was concerned
|CARED
|Princess Royal
|ANNE
|Man’s name
|ROGER
|Servant girl
|WENCH
|Encourage
|URGE
|Ire
|RAGE
|Departed
|LEFT
|Keg
|VAT