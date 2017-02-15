Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Pauses STOPPAGES
Poplar ASPEN
Thespian ACTOR
Hatchet AXE
Hill TOR
Speech defect LISP
Scold BERATE
Wires LEADS
Slow down RETARD
Biblical figure ABEL
Be victorious WIN
Bind TIE
Backbone SPINE
Speak in public ORATE
Character MENTALITY
Spanish dishes TAPAS
Sheet of glass PANE
Calmed down ABATED
Surplus EXTRA
Personal cleaning implement NAILBRUSH
Hospital workers ORDERLIES
Define EXPLAIN
Buccaneer CORSAIR
Wicked BAD
Man’s name ERNEST
String TWINE
Creature BEAST
Implement TOOL