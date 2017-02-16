Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Fruit PEACHES
Attack INROAD
Fundamentalist RADICAL
Tidy TRIM
Pastry items PIES
Dietary requirement FIBRE
Decorative stripe BAND
Necessity NEED
Element ARGON
Arm part HAND
Masculine MALE
Narrowed TAPERED
Hire charge RENTAL
Clatters RATTLES
Fail to hit MISS
Harsh GRATING
European capital PARIS
Dutch dairy product EDAM
Law-breaker CRIMINAL
Gritted (a pavement) SALTED
Fragrant REDOLENT
Equal PAR
Below BENEATH
Colour RED
Haggle BARTER
Hell HADES
Only MERE
Chilly COLD