Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Narrative song BALLAD
Rush DASH
Spoil RUIN
Royal seat THRONE
Particle ATOM
Exchange for money SELL
Sunset direction WEST
Listening organ EAR
Fish eggs ROE
Resound ECHO
Seldom seen RARE
Cradle CRIB
Sawn timber LUMBER
Void NULL
Conspiracy PLOT
Evicted OUSTED
Conductor’s tool BATON
Knowledge LORE
Attire DRESS
Face DIAL
Stag’s feature ANTLER
Greek poet HOMER
Engrave ETCH
Constantly EVER
Soft type of wool MERINO
Go over again RECAP
Stringed instrument CELLO
Healed CURED
Adjoin ABUT
Aid in crime ABET