Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Chicken FOWL
Grasp GRIP
Molten rock LAVA
Norse deity ODIN
Whip LASH
Exact LITERAL
Slippery fish EEL
Cafe DINER
Pondered MUSED
Dawdle DELAY
Trio THREE
Hive dweller BEE
Violinist FIDDLER
Document DEED
Edge SIDE
Minerals ORES
Robe GOWN
Office worker TEMP
Idiot FOOL
Stand by WAIT
Cold meal SALAD
Type of element GAS
Survey POLL
Reasonable VALID
Water down DILUTE
At no time NEVER
Shoe part HEEL
Rubbed out ERASED
Requires NEEDS
Shack SHED
Postpone DEFER
Type of duck EIDER
Ship’s prison BRIG
Vitality LIFE
Harvest REAP
Age EON