Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Insurgent REBEL
Bush SHRUB
Rodent RAT
Abrade SCRAPE
Revise EDIT
Canine mammal DOG
Dress APPAREL
Appearing NASCENT
Irritate BUG
Middle Eastern country IRAN
Spiritualist’s event SEANCE
Pitch TAR
Fruit LEMON
Part of a carpentry joint TENON
Suitable for habitation RESIDENTIAL
Age ERA
Drink like a cat LAP
Horseman RIDER
Rich colour BOTTLEGREEN
Office worker TEMP
Equipment RIG
Beer ALE
Domestic animal PET
Group of bees SWARM
Bird’s structure NEST
Sweet roll BUN
Consume EAT
Plural of is ARE