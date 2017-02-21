Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Quick FAST
Source ROOT
Platform BASE
Particle ATOM
Posh man? TOFF
Relevant TOPICAL
Recede EBB
Subsequently LATER
Biscuit WAFER
Hand on RELAY
Weary TIRED
Hill TOR
Violinist FIDDLER
Still EVEN
Edge SIDE
Minerals ORES
Pack away STOW
Hold KEEP
Apartment FLAT
Desist STOP
Deadly FATAL
Umpire REF
Grave TOMB
Of the sun SOLAR
Salad plant TOMATO
Mean person MISER
Sense FEEL
Neighed BRAYED
Looks after TENDS
Conflagration FIRE
Allude REFER
Cafe DINER
Chuck TOSS
Stripe LINE
Harvest REAP
Pledge VOW