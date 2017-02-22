Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Morning food BREAKFAST
Crest RIDGE
Rapidly APACE
Elderly OLD
Fish COD
Bill of fare MENU
Mother or father PARENT
Confidence (in) TRUST
Plaid TARTAN
Unit ITEM
Age EON
And not NOR
Slope SLANT
Edible bulb ONION
Trembled SHUDDERED
Element RADON
Mimicked APED
Commotion FRACAS
Tint of a colour SHADE
Playwright DRAMATIST
Will TESTAMENT
Greedy person GLUTTON
Segment PORTION
Play on words PUN
Shouted RANTED
Attain REACH
Type of offal TRIPE
Musical sound NOTE