Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Form of tennis DOUBLES
Followed CHASED
Invoicing BILLING
Ache PAIN
Spellbound RAPT
Proud walk STRUT
Fish CARP
Listening organs EARS
Voice UTTER
Beam GRIN
Girl LASS
Small peach? APRICOT
Curdling agent RENNET
Draws out EXTENDS
Sign of a healed wound SCAR
Defensive structure RAMPART
Subtract DEBIT
Norse deity ODIN
Pillows BOLSTERS
Spectacles SIGHTS
Hunger APPETITE
Traitor RAT
Lifting RAISING
Vase URN
Clergyman CURATE
Portals GATES
Nobleman LORD
Pal MATE