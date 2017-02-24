Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Quoted CITED
European country SPAIN
Fuss ADO
Poplar ASPEN
Of the kidneys RENAL
Craft ART
Cooking vessel PAN
Listening organ EAR
Used a chair SAT
End of Lent EASTER
Examine TEST
Sweet potatoes YAMS
Rubber ERASER
Vegetable PEA
America USA
Spoil MAR
Chum PAL
Valiant BRAVE
Blaspheme SWEAR
Female deer DOE
Avarice GREED
Antelope ELAND
Floor covering CARPET
Notion IDEA
Metric weights TONNES
Yorkshire area DALES
Surplus SPARE
For every PER
Insects ANTS
Subsequent NEXT
Volume of maps ATLAS
Limb ARM
Consumed ATE
Grain RYE
Female sheep EWE
Fleet ARMADA
Cement mixture SCREED
Reigned RULED
Sword SABRE
Stopper PLUG
Church recess APSE
English river AVON
Amazement AWE