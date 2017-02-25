Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Leave DEPART
Counterfoil STUB
Posterior REAR
Food fish PLAICE
Manner of walking GAIT
Male deer STAG
Urn VASE
Tavern INN
Everyone ALL
Seasoning SALT
Big cat LION
Resentful SOUR
Wasteland DESERT
Flower ROSE
At that time THEN
Extend SPREAD
Warehouse DEPOT
Flammable bog matter PEAT
Ringlet TRESS
Prose narrative SAGA
Very sad TRAGIC
Conductor’s tool BATON
Inform TELL
Too ALSO
Fascination ALLURE
Thing of value ASSET
South American mountains ANDES
Stinking FETID
Metal IRON
Only MERE