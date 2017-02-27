Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Fried fish coating BATTER
Cog GEAR
Opaque gem OPAL
Yell SCREAM
Post MAIL
Aid in crime ABET
Quarry MINE
Piece of corn EAR
Friend PAL
Grain OATS
Lengthy LONG
Amaze STUN
Inborn INNATE
Contest DUEL
Binds TIES
Range EXTENT
Bowl BASIN
Flan TART
Former empire ROMAN
Pastime GAME
Delighted ELATED
Monarch RULER
Crooked BENT
Religious image ICON
Refer (to) ALLUDE
Postulate POSIT
Supple AGILE
Play dishonestly CHEAT
Responsibility ONUS
Domesticated TAME