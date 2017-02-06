Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Tedious BORING
Ridge BANK
Spoil RUIN
Loofah SPONGE
Volume TOME
Constantly EVER
Sunny FINE
Assistance AID
Regret RUE
European coin CENT
Linen plant FLAX
Adhesive GLUE
Food fish PLAICE
Secure SAFE
Document DEED
Set of rungs LADDER
Buffalo BISON
Chess piece ROOK
Colour GREEN
Gnaw BITE
Waterproof jacket ANORAK
Work dough KNEAD
Blood vessel VEIN
Ancient Peruvian INCA
Disobey REFUSE
Stiff RIGID
Drive out EXPEL
Javelin SPEAR
Leash LEAD
Savage WILD