Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Yellow-brown BUFF
Alliance PACT
Parasites LICE
Animal’s appendage TAIL
Stoop BEND
Tried hard STRIVED
Electrical unit OHM
Serving utensil LADLE
Opponent RIVAL
Broadcast RELAY
Happen again RECUR
Humans MEN
Italian cheese RICOTTA
Excursion TRIP
Chuck TOSS
Notion IDEA
Counterfoil STUB
Three kings? MAGI
Rackets BATS
Reasonable FAIR
Slander LIBEL
Ballpoint, eg PEN
Expression TERM
Shady tree CEDAR
Costume ATTIRE
Shrub LILAC
Humanoid toy DOLL
Card suit HEARTS
Warehouse DEPOT
Opening VENT
Graphic LURID
Become edible RIPEN
Catholic service MASS
Roman gown TOGA
Sparkling wine ASTI
Chest bone RIB