Mirror Quick Crossword Answers February 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Assumed name PSEUDONYM
Stage whisper ASIDE
Surplus SPARE
Went ahead LED
Pitch TAR
Exchange for money SELL
Intestine rupture HERNIA
Inactive INERT
Cowardly CRAVEN
Notch NICK
Drone or worker? BEE
Information GEN
Honour AWARD
Body part ORGAN
Profited BENEFITED
Motionless STILL
Second-hand USED
Edible mollusc OYSTER
Ache YEARN
Sleeveless jacket WAISTCOAT
Commenting REMARKING
Bring DELIVER
Associate PARTNER
Domestic fowl HEN
Sewing implement NEEDLE
Demean ABASE
Fireplace INGLE
Asian desert GOBI