Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Water slide CHUTE
Counterfeit BOGUS
Domestic fowl HEN
Inexperienced NAIVE
Zodiac Ram ARIES
Karate grade DAN
Solidify SET
Utilise USE
Number TEN
Votes ELECTS
Extinct bird DODO
Fur HAIR
Male goose GANDER
Jewel GEM
Pigpen STY
Policeman COP
Suitable APT
Jack KNAVE
Colander SIEVE
Lair DEN
Afterwards LATER
Perfume SCENT
Followed CHASED
In this place HERE
Merged UNITED
Result ENSUE
Bathroom item BIDET
Egg cells OVA
Fellow GENT
Astound STUN
Insufficient SCANT
Biblical priest ELI
Caber LOG
Pronoun SHE
Be indebted to OWE
Shopping street ARCADE
Feel remorse REPENT
Flower ASTER
Flood barriers DYKES
Tern GULL
Yacht pole MAST
Kiln OVEN
Pastry item PIE