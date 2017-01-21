Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Reflective surface MIRROR
Story TALE
Middle Eastern country OMAN
Grief SORROW
Demeanour MOOD
Constantly EVER
Man-eating giant OGRE
Atmosphere AIR
Beverage TEA
Overdue LATE
Sleigh SLED
Simplicity EASE
Blob (of food) DOLLOP
Intricate material LACE
Document DEED
Rural RUSTIC
Stoneworker MASON
Seldom seen RARE
Oarsman ROWER
Domesticated TAME
Waterproof jacket ANORAK
Tribesman? ELDER
Singlet VEST
Strong wind GALE
Nuisance HASSLE
Fad TREND
Viper ADDER
Savoury jelly ASPIC
Metal LEAD
Having an even surface FLAT