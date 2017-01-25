Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Astronaut’s garb SPACESUIT
Consignments LOADS
Surplus SPARE
Born NEE
Brown TAN
Demeanour MIEN
Swiss-French lake GENEVA
Observable OVERT
Heed LISTEN
Frozen rain HAIL
Domestic fowl HEN
Went ahead LED
Hue SHADE
Wear away ERODE
Athletes SPORTSMEN
Aircraft PLANE
Situation CASE
Female relation SISTER
Senseless INANE
Innocent BLAMELESS
Failed to make a debt repayment DEFAULTED
Signified DENOTED
Wild feline PANTHER
Information GEN
Coating VENEER
Acute SHARP
Type of brick ADOBE
Limbs LEGS