Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Bed linen item SHEET
Men MALES
Can TIN
One sent away EXILE
Viper ADDER
Mesh NET
Golf peg TEE
Miserable SAD
State SAY
Opposed AVERSE
Be concerned CARE
Youths LADS
Line of latitude TROPIC
Queen or drone? BEE
Number ONE
America USA
Tier ROW
Stopwatch TIMER
Overweight OBESE
Finish END
Skinflint MISER
Hires RENTS
Immobile STATIC
Secrete HIDE
Make beloved ENDEAR
Curt TERSE
Looks after MINDS
Beer ALE
Allows LETS
Keep STAY
Fire-raising ARSON
Assistance AID
Animal doctor VET
Man’s name ELI
Amazement AWE
Discernment ACUMEN
Fragments SHARDS
Oarsman ROWER
Apostle PETER
Expansion BOOM
Greek deity EROS
Broadcast SENT
Award OBE