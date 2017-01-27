Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick January 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bed linen item
|SHEET
|Men
|MALES
|Can
|TIN
|One sent away
|EXILE
|Viper
|ADDER
|Mesh
|NET
|Golf peg
|TEE
|Miserable
|SAD
|State
|SAY
|Opposed
|AVERSE
|Be concerned
|CARE
|Youths
|LADS
|Line of latitude
|TROPIC
|Queen or drone?
|BEE
|Number
|ONE
|America
|USA
|Tier
|ROW
|Stopwatch
|TIMER
|Overweight
|OBESE
|Finish
|END
|Skinflint
|MISER
|Hires
|RENTS
|Immobile
|STATIC
|Secrete
|HIDE
|Make beloved
|ENDEAR
|Curt
|TERSE
|Looks after
|MINDS
|Beer
|ALE
|Allows
|LETS
|Keep
|STAY
|Fire-raising
|ARSON
|Assistance
|AID
|Animal doctor
|VET
|Man’s name
|ELI
|Amazement
|AWE
|Discernment
|ACUMEN
|Fragments
|SHARDS
|Oarsman
|ROWER
|Apostle
|PETER
|Expansion
|BOOM
|Greek deity
|EROS
|Broadcast
|SENT
|Award
|OBE