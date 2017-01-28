Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Injury DAMAGE
Latch BOLT
Close NEAR
Floor covering CARPET
Fury RAGE
Paradise EDEN
Conflagration FIRE
Deity GOD
Term of respect SIR
Idiot CLOT
Resound ECHO
Slightly open AJAR
Author WRITER
A few SOME
Went by plane FLEW
Tattered RAGGED
Decorative wall sticker DECAL
Blemish MARK
Go in ENTER
Naked BARE
Fruit ORANGE
Fad TREND
Public protest DEMO
Unit of length INCH
Fold CREASE
Personnel STAFF
Subordinate LOWER
Weary TIRED
Black bird CROW
Male deer STAG