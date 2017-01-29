Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Student
|PUPIL
|Employees
|STAFF
|Kernel
|NUT
|Living room
|LOUNGE
|Twosome
|PAIR
|Weight
|TON
|Hotplate
|GRIDDLE
|Chief city
|CAPITAL
|Listening device
|BUG
|Metal fastener
|NAIL
|Writing implement
|CRAYON
|Question word
|HOW
|Provide food
|CATER
|Consecrate
|BLESS
|Former type of college
|POLYTECHNIC
|Tavern
|INN
|Drag with effort
|LUG
|Trophy
|AWARD
|Emergency vehicles
|FIREENGINES
|Rip
|TEAR
|Vase
|URN
|Intestine
|GUT
|Unwell
|ILL
|Daub
|PAINT
|Curved structure
|ARCH
|Bight
|BAY
|Thieve
|ROB
|Pointed tool
|AWL