Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 30th 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quick January 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Student PUPIL
Employees STAFF
Kernel NUT
Living room LOUNGE
Twosome PAIR
Weight TON
Hotplate GRIDDLE
Chief city CAPITAL
Listening device BUG
Metal fastener NAIL
Writing implement CRAYON
Question word HOW
Provide food CATER
Consecrate BLESS
Former type of college POLYTECHNIC
Tavern INN
Drag with effort LUG
Trophy AWARD
Emergency vehicles FIREENGINES
Rip TEAR
Vase URN
Intestine GUT
Unwell ILL
Daub PAINT
Curved structure ARCH
Bight BAY
Thieve ROB
Pointed tool AWL