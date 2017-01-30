Mirror Quick Crossword Answers January 31st 2017

Clue Solution
Meal REPAST
Roasting rod SPIT
Unoccupied IDLE
Vocalist SINGER
Encourage URGE
Listening organs EARS
Deities GODS
Elderly OLD
Flying mammal BAT
Radiate EMIT
Pimples ACNE
Location SITE
Wasteland DESERT
Ancient Peruvian INCA
Religious group SECT
Rubbish LITTER
Tree product RESIN
Liquid measure PINT
Weary TIRED
Speak drunkenly SLUR
Human PERSON
Fad TREND
Sparkling wine ASTI
Portent OMEN
Immobile STATIC
Platform BASIS
Award MEDAL
Transform ALTER
US coin CENT
Undergarment VEST