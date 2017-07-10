Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Lengthen EXTEND
Shortly SOON
Islamic ruler EMIR
Wander STROLL
Animal fat LARD
Implement TOOL
Grain husks BRAN
Untruth LIE
Solidify GEL
Foolhardy RASH
Elderly AGED
Skin complaint ACNE
Frank DIRECT
Shout CALL
Aristocrat PEER
End of Lent EASTER
Artist’s stand EASEL
Flan TART
River mouth DELTA
Farmyard tower SILO
Verbally ORALLY
Shove NUDGE
Responsibility ONUS
Seldom seen RARE
Quick peek GLANCE
Seize GRASP
Confound ADDLE
Thespian ACTOR
Cog GEAR
Religious offshoot SECT