Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Athletics event POLEVAULT
Location PLACE
Demean ABASE
Weight TON
Lettuce COS
State AVER
Monarchs RULERS
Attire DRESS
Caught sight of ESPIED
Urban area TOWN
Boy LAD
Moroccan head wear FEZ
Musty STALE
Eat away ERODE
Race meeting NEWMARKET
Speak in public ORATE
Level EVEN
Counting frame ABACUS
Hire LEASE
Drinking den SPEAKEASY
Courier MESSENGER
Friendly CORDIAL
Reinforce BOLSTER
Colour RED
Recover REDEEM
Crockery item PLATE
Form of oxygen OZONE
Phobia FEAR