Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Non-believer SCEPTIC
Cavern GROTTO
Number INTEGER
Quarry MINE
Loud noise BANG
Freight CARGO
Search HUNT
Source ROOT
Daisy-like plant ASTER
Warmth HEAT
Sticks RODS
Win PREVAIL
Proper DECENT
Responses REPLIES
Leer OGLE
Latent DORMANT
Sharp pain STING
Geometric shape CONE
Got ready PREPARED
Root vegetable CARROT
Pause INTERVAL
Coach BUS
Baked in oil ROASTED
Obtained GOT
Hinder HAMPER
Openings HOLES
Drive RIDE
Village fair FETE