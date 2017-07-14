Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Ski run PISTE
Extra payment BONUS
Consumed ATE
US state MAINE
Wash SCRUB
Born NEE
Common word THE
Ovum EGG
Period of time DAY
Slender NARROW
Spool REEL
Grain OATS
Stringed doll PUPPET
Rotten OFF
For every PER
Pitch TAR
Donkey ASS
Exclusive ELITE
Oboe parts REEDS
Fish eggs ROE
Semi-frozen rain SLEET
Stalks STEMS
Clergyman PASTOR
Prickle ITCH
Peaceful SERENE
Glowing coal EMBER
Game of chance BINGO
Number ONE
Require NEED
Keep STAY
Fruit GRAPE
Craft ART
Mountain ALP
Misery WOE
Supernatural being ELF
Dress ATTIRE
Buying sessions SPREES
Make unhappy UPSET
Squeeze PRESS
Artistic work OPUS
Paying passenger FARE
Particle ATOM
Observe SEE