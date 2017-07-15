Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Enrol ENLIST
Slope RAMP
Street ROAD
Place of worship SHRINE
Precious metal GOLD
Japanese maple ACER
Trend MODE
Long fish EEL
Amazement AWE
Sparkling wine ASTI
Latch BOLT
Percussion instrument DRUM
Trauma ORDEAL
Assassinate KILL
Animal fat SUET
Head of a newspaper EDITOR
Treatise ESSAY
Entice LURE
Step TREAD
Anger RAGE
Cherished ADORED
Foot lever PEDAL
US coin CENT
Gemstone OPAL
Reprimand REBUKE
South American mountains ANDES
Took unlawfully STOLE
Tooth MOLAR
Neglect OMIT
Defeat BEAT