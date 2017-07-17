Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Sullen MOROSE
Seasoning SALT
Smart NEAT
Lucky object AMULET
Farm animal GOAT
Dutch dairy product EDAM
Be concerned CARE
Unwell ILL
Charred remains ASH
Rodents RATS
Unwrap OPEN
Rescue SAVE
Thick oil GREASE
Simplicity EASE
High TALL
Hike RAMBLE
Signifies MEANS
Utter defeat ROUT
Go in ENTER
Long narrative SAGA
Nuclear ATOMIC
Sum TOTAL
Hollow made by impact DENT
Area of land ACRE
Spade SHOVEL
Thing of value ASSET
Fury ANGER
Topic THEME
Chime PEAL
Young sheep LAMB