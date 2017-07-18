Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Large shrub TREE
Is obliged to MUST
Extremely MEGA
Sour liquid ACID
Stiff paper CARD
In base ten DECIMAL
Limb ARM
Spaghetti, eg PASTA
Furious LIVID
Madrid’s state SPAIN
Indian instrument SITAR
Solidify GEL
African country TUNISIA
Level EVEN
Canvas shelter TENT
Notion IDEA
Explosion BOOM
Stalk STEM
Amphibian TOAD
On a grand scale EPIC
Go over again RECAP
Spoil MAR
Expression TERM
Charity soirees GALAS
Shade of red CERISE
Integer DIGIT
Information DATA
Dried grape RAISIN
Divide SPLIT
Disgusting VILE
Obsolete DATED
Ancient letters RUNES
Fluent GLIB
Bench SEAT
Particle ATOM
Vigour VIM