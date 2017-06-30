Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 1st 2017

admin Mirror Quick

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Is concerned CARES
Fervent RABID
Era AGE
Brownish-grey TAUPE
Sweetener SUGAR
Ballpoint, eg PEN
Beverage TEA
Exploit USE
Metal TIN
Epistle LETTER
Paradise EDEN
Unoccupied IDLE
Coat with flour DREDGE
Clothes fastener PEG
Mineral ORE
Gamble BET
Scientist’s office LAB
Courageous BRAVE
Legal defence ALIBI
Number TEN
Loaded LADEN
English river TRENT
Fort CASTLE
Fever AGUE
Entertain REGALE
Swagger STRUT
Currency unit RUPEE
Mimic APE
Crooked BENT
College head DEAN
Navigate STEER
Unwell ILL
Finish END
Equipment RIG
Expected DUE
Discussion DEBATE
Scope EXTENT
Small bird ROBIN
Subtract DEBIT
Bucket PAIL
Pleased GLAD
Level EVEN
Beer ALE