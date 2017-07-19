Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Destitute FLATBROKE
Speak in public ORATE
Supple AGILE
Males MEN
Umpire REF
Dutch dairy product EDAM
Sets of beliefs TENETS
Conceit PRIDE
Taken unlawfully STOLEN
Telephoned RANG
Vegetable PEA
Vehicle CAR
Logical pastime CHESS
Extraterrestrial ALIEN
Indomitable DAUNTLESS
Andean beast of burden LLAMA
At that time THEN
Bellowed ROARED
Cutlery item KNIFE
Criminal science FORENSICS
Retailer NEWSAGENT
Places of worship TEMPLES
Widespread GENERAL
Food container TIN
Cause REASON
Art form OPERA
Zodiac Ram ARIES
Shout CALL