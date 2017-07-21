Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Intone CHANT
Rational SOBER
Duster RAG
Habituate INURE
Terror ALARM
Domestic animal PET
Mesh NET
Frozen water ICE
Droop SAG
Survive ENDURE
Average SOSO
Admonish WARN
Author WRITER
Type of element GAS
Just a single ONE
Weight TON
Seize NAB
Fundamental PRIME
Legal excuse ALIBI
Be seated SIT
Mature RIPEN
Eccentric DOTTY
Peers awkwardly CRANES
In the pink HALE
Gemstones AGATES
Faint-hearted TIMID
Wonderful SUPER
Mineral ORE
Gambles BETS
Ladder part RUNG
Spice CUMIN
Manner AIR
Immediately NOW
Female sheep EWE
Egg cells OVA
Painter ARTIST
Number NINETY
Redbreast ROBIN
Lukewarm TEPID
Cog GEAR
Break sharply SNAP
Neglect OMIT
Beer ALE