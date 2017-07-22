Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Niche RECESS
Herb SAGE
Scheme PLAN
Fee CHARGE
Square root of sixteen FOUR
Ogle LEER
Pause HALT
Everyone ALL
Section BIT
Princess Royal ANNE
European capital ROME
Slide SLIP
Bad-tempered woman VIRAGO
Bruise shade PUCE
Takes to court SUES
Fresh RECENT
Happen again RECUR
Fossil fuel COAL
Magic formula SPELL
Secure SAFE
Waterproof jacket ANORAK
Enlist ENROL
Public school ETON
Biblical figure ADAM
Line STRIPE
Foundation BASIS
At no time NEVER
Food fish TROUT
Artistic work OPUS
Friend MATE