Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 25th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Paid player (12)
|PEARL
|Planet (7)
|ARMS
|Single-file party dance (5)
|ALLOW
|Too (4)
|MALARIA
|Insect type (6)
|COMPOSER
|Oyster’s gem (5)
|ASSET
|Mistakes or inaccuracies (6)
|CONCEAL
|Upper limbs (4)
|LAWN
|Permit (5)
|YES
|Disease associated with a fever (7)
|WARDROBE
|Not justifiable by argument (12)
|PROWLER
|Music writer (8)
|PROFESSIONAL
|First presentation in public (5)
|NEPTUNE
|Thing of value (5)
|CONGA
|Hide (7)
|ALSO
|Area of garden grass (4)
|EARWIG
|Shrove Tuesday (7,3)
|PEARL
|Wide-ranging or extensive (5-5)
|ERRORS
|Affirmative (3)
|INDEFENSIBLE
|Before (3)
|COMPOSER
|Clothes closet (8)
|DEBUT
|Person who sneaks about (7)
|ASSET
|Cinder (5)
|PANCAKEDAY
|Melting snow (5)
|LARGESCALE
|Solitary (4)
|ERE