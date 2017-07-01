Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Yarn THREAD
Dry ARID
Italian city ROME
Thick oil GREASE
Resound ECHO
Woman’s name ANNE
Residence HOME
Short sleep NAP
Male MAN
Adorable CUTE
Stair STEP
Wound’s mark SCAR
Exert STRAIN
Considerate NICE
Far down DEEP
Demeanour TEMPER
Feline TIGER
Spool REEL
Reverie DREAM
Prayer ending AMEN
Fresh RECENT
Wilt DROOP
Subsequent NEXT
On as single occasion ONCE
Crazy INSANE
Pondered MUSED
Cause to be unhappy UPSET
Child MINOR
Excursion TRIP
Moist DAMP