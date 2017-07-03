Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Rubbish WASTE
Turf GRASS
Jug handle EAR
Landed property ESTATE
Blonde FAIR
Decree LAW
Cowboy’s head wear STETSON
Adjudicator ARBITER
Front of a ship BOW
Genuine REAL
Fervent ARDENT
Month MAY
Broaden WIDEN
At no time NEVER
Gardener’s cart WHEELBARROW
Beverage TEA
Consume EAT
Gather AMASS
Natural drink SPRINGWATER
Pause REST
Drag TOW
Took a pew! SAT
Stray ERR
Tasteless BLAND
Dutch dairy product EDAM
Farewell! BYE
Sprinted RAN
Colouring DYE