Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Menace
|THREAT
|Sign of a healed wound
|SCAR
|Natural fibre
|WOOL
|Alloy
|BRONZE
|Servant
|MAID
|State
|AVER
|Enjoy
|LIKE
|Female sheep
|EWE
|Evidence of a fire
|ASH
|Stiff paper
|CARD
|Resound
|ECHO
|Sound quality
|TONE
|Keep
|RETAIN
|Coagulated mass
|CLOT
|Command to a dog?
|HEEL
|Claim
|ALLEGE
|Prohibition
|TABOO
|Black bird
|ROOK
|Minor adjustment
|TWEAK
|Just a few
|SOME
|Red wine
|CLARET
|Embankment
|RIDGE
|Change direction
|VEER
|Unit of length
|INCH
|From there
|THENCE
|Letter
|AITCH
|Main artery
|AORTA
|Garden boundary marker
|FENCE
|Prison room
|CELL
|Pastime
|GAME