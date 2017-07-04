Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Corrosion RUST
Exist LIVE
Stride PACE
Muscat’s state OMAN
Scolds NAGS
Bullfighter MATADOR
Play on words PUN
Redbreast ROBIN
Wall painting MURAL
Bolshevik leader LENIN
Monarch RULER
Information GEN
Cautious GUARDED
Cog GEAR
Extinct bird DODO
Pleased GLAD
Stopper PLUG
Radiate EMIT
Chamber ROOM
Chair SEAT
Stately home MANOR
Limb LEG
Public school ETON
Festive hymn CAROL
Ripe MATURE
Relating to labour NATAL
Rotate SPIN
Merged UNITED
Goatee BEARD
Ladder part RUNG
Lawful LEGAL
Rustic RURAL
Grasp GRIP
Destiny DOOM
Fool DOLT
Ovum EGG