Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Dividing SHARING
Unsullied CHASTE
Rower OARSMAN
Shallow hollow from impact DENT
Popular garden bloom ROSE
Green aquatic organisms ALGAE
Tight TAUT
Opening VENT
Month APRIL
Crooked BENT
Cipher CODE
Titled widow DOWAGER
Formal argument DEBATE
Measured METERED
Swindle SCAM
Honesty CANDOUR
Pebble STONE
Warmth HEAT
Sorted out RESOLVED
Greedy seabird GANNET
Reckon ESTIMATE
Smart blow RAP
Widespread GENERAL
Insect ANT
Bicycle for two TANDEM
Affected with ennui BORED
Surrender CEDE
Gratis FREE