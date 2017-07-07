Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Ulcers SORES
Room SPACE
Primate APE
Dead language LATIN
Hurry HASTE
Number ONE
Beer ALE
Long fish EEL
Humour WIT
Gossip NATTER
Against ANTI
Applications USES
Bumper car DODGEM
Wildebeest GNU
For every PER
Unwell ILL
Traitor RAT
Apportion ALLOT
Avarice GREED
Previous day EVE
War horse STEED
Loosened EASED
African desert SAHARA
Gemstone OPAL
Begrudge RESENT
Wintry rain SLEET
Took unlawfully STOLE
Metal fastener PIN
Afresh ANEW
Compass point EAST
Short composition ETUDE
Frozen water ICE
Help AID
Regret RUE
Devout woman NUN
Grins SMILES
Seasoned SALTED
Chose OPTED
Degree GRADE
Holes GAPS
Encourage URGE
Adore LOVE
Plural of is ARE