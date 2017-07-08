Mirror Quick Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Clergyman PASTOR
Rapid FAST
Timed set of questions EXAM
Wrench SPRAIN
Melody TUNE
Cain’s brother ABEL
Character ROLE
Finish END
Small deer ROE
Stringed instrument LUTE
Was defeated LOST
Singe CHAR
Interfere TAMPER
Domesticate TAME
Stagger REEL
Steal cattle RUSTLE
Fake jewellery PASTE
Type SORT
Inevitable future RENAL
Destiny FATE
Trinket AMULET
Fad TREND
Supreme BEST
Nocturnal creatures OWLS
Narrate RELATE
Happen again RECUR
Voice UTTER
Moneybag PURSE
Verbal ORAL
Blemish SPOT