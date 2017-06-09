Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Tree base STUMP
Fastened STUCK
Metal TIN
Helicopter hub ROTOR
Living ALIVE
Colour RED
Rent out LET
Resort SPA
Vase URN
Treatises ESSAYS
Edge SIDE
Eras EONS
Author WRITER
Limb LEG
Playing card ACE
Amazement AWE
Stick ROD
Board PANEL
M Eastern IRAQI
Solidify GEL
Horseman RIDER
Actions DEEDS
Market booths STALLS
Mosaic piece TILE
Merged UNITED
Squeeze PRESS
Err STRAY
Foot part TOE
Asian language URDU
Oven KILN
Sudden alarm PANIC
Sprinted RAN
Darn SEW
Notice SEE
Anger IRE
Fruit ORANGE
Magic formulas SPELLS
Echolocation RADAR
Lukewarm TEPID
Den LAIR
Graph GRID
Dandelion, eg WEED
Mineral ORE