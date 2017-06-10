Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Account REPORT
Duration SPAN
Genuine REAL
Loofah SPONGE
Matted material FELT
Shack SHED
Increased ROSE
Deity GOD
Ingot BAR
Shout CALL
Felt remorse RUED
Norse Allfather ODIN
Flaw DEFECT
Grape plant VINE
Piece for two musicians DUET
Lecturer READER
Tree product RESIN
Hard-up POOR
Ringlet TRESS
Unharmed SAFE
Vow PLEDGE
Observed NOTED
Hades HELL
On a single occasion ONCE
Get to a destination ARRIVE
Wide BROAD
Viper ADDER
Afterwards LATER
Item UNIT
Heavy metal LEAD