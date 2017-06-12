Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Demeanour TEMPER
Masculine MALE
Radiate EMIT
Hire charge RENTAL
Male deer STAG
Sparkling wine ASTI
Subsequent NEXT
Regret RUE
Snooker stick CUE
Gown ROBE
Amaze STUN
Pitcher EWER
Abrade SCRAPE
Stratagem RUSE
Friend MATE
Yarn THREAD
Trio THREE
Quarry MINE
Rest RELAX
Fog MIST
Costume ATTIRE
Bird of prey EAGLE
Counterfoil STUB
Yellowish-grey ECRU
Wasteland DESERT
Top of the milk? CREAM
Beginning ONSET
Baked loaf BREAD
Accurate TRUE
Countenance FACE