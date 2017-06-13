Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Supreme BEST
Elapse PASS
Additional MORE
Yacht’s sheet SAIL
Pool POND
Lines STRIPES
Uncooked RAW
Satan DEVIL
Jeans fabric DENIM
Shade of brown SEPIA
Observed NOTED
Fuss ADO
Man’s name TIMOTHY
Average NORM
Parasite MITE
Require NEED
Opening HOLE
Object of worship IDOL
Singing voice BASS
Move STIR
Acted sullenly MOPED
Ballpoint, eg PEN
Demonstrate SHOW
Romantic gift? ROSES
Be present ATTEND
Extent LIMIT
Leak slowly DRIP
On fire ALIGHT
Toxin VENOM
Midday NOON
Unit of length METRE
US coins DIMES
Curved structure ARCH
Knotted TIED
Shout YELL
Number ONE