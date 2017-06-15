Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 16th 2017

Mirror Quick

Clue Solution
Plume FEATHER
Roman ruler CAESAR
Road surface BITUMEN
Character ROLE
Exist LIVE
Extra SPARE
Grotto CAVE
Revise EDIT
Art form OPERA
Pierce STAB
Speech impediment LISP
Dwell INHABIT
Profession CAREER
Sparkle GLITTER
Indication of a healed wound SCAR
Dispossess DEPRIVE
Myth FABLE
Great Lake ERIE
Loudly proclaims TRUMPETS
Curdling agent RENNET
Cloudy OVERCAST
Circuit LAP
Modified ADAPTED
Chest bone RIB
Dealing successfully with COPING
Indian instrument SITAR
Nits, eg LICE
Harbour PORT