Mirror Quick Crossword Answers June 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Spaghetti, eg PASTA
Antelope ELAND
Insect ANT
Auctioneer’s tool GAVEL
Curt TERSE
Consume EAT
Female sheep EWE
Relative NAN
Poem ODE
Perceptive ASTUTE
Domesticate TAME
Pastime GAME
Quake TREMOR
Zodiac Lion LEO
Plural of is ARE
Shabby articles TAT
Agent REP
Supple AGILE
Bird-like AVIAN
Boy SON
Annoyed RILED
Located SITED
Copyright PATENT
Again ANEW
Brook STREAM
Broker AGENT
Occurrence EVENT
Meadow LEA
Singing voice ALTO
Challenge DARE
Hand tool AUGER
Dull DIM
Solidify SET
Self-image EGO
Primate APE
Painter ARTIST
Lengthen EXTEND
Fast RAPID
Signifies MEANS
Den LAIR
Verbal ORAL
Plant ALOE
Previous day EVE